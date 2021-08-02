-
Clergy members and advocates for the poor from around the state converged at the Statehouse earlier this afternoon for what’s being called a “die in.”…
-
Advocates for low-income Ohioans continue what they are calling the “Poor People’s Protest.” And this latest one at the Statehouse culminated with some…
-
Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for Americans living in poverty in what was called the “Poor People’s Campaign.” But advocates for poor…
-
Activists for low-income Ohioans say they are stepping up lobbying and protesting for change. It is one of 30 campaigns being waged throughout the…