Ohio receives more than $727 million dollars from the federal government each year that the state’s poorest families can use for things they need. But a…
A group that advocates for low-income people has issued its annual report on the state of poverty in Ohio. 1.6 million Ohioans live in poverty. And while…
Democratic state lawmakers say they want to bring back guaranteed overtime protections that were supposed to be put into place two years ago but have been…
Activists for low-income Ohioans say they are stepping up lobbying and protesting for change. It is one of 30 campaigns being waged throughout the…
The bad grades for many school districts latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state…
60% of Ohio public school students living in poverty scored below proficient on required statewide tests, and the districts that have the lowest test…
J.D. Vance, the best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is starting to appear in the spotlight more and more with his thoughts on how the government…
A coalition of advocates for the poor have a new report on poverty in Ohio. And they're using it to call on Congress to save multiple programs that would…
Nearly nine years after state lawmakers passed a crackdown on payday loan businesses and voters upheld that law, people are still borrowing from…
A new report by the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio shows little improvement for low income children in the state’s Appalachian region. The new report…