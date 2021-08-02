-
Public health experts are speaking out against the bill that would allow state lawmakers to overturn a governor’s health and emergency orders, and would…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed again that he would veto a bill that passed the House yesterday that seeks to limit the power he and Ohio Department of Health…
-
Public health officials from around the world are keeping a watchful eye on the spread of the coronavirus as more countries are reporting an increase in…
-
An analysis found that hospitals around Ohio invested more than $6 billion in community issues. These are programs that take health and wellness outside…