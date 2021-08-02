-
Ohio ranks second in a list of states with the most puppy mills, even after a law that was supposed to crack down on them. Ohio’s new law meant to prevent…
New regulations on so-called puppy mills will take effect in a few weeks, with Gov. John Kasich signing a bill into law on Friday. And that has animal…
For the next seven months, a few groups will be circulating petitions, trying to get enough valid signatures to put specific issues on the 2018 general…
The green light has been given to the group that wants to begin collecting signatures to put a proposed constitutional amendment involving so-called puppy…
Opponents of commercial dog breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put…
Bars and restaurants that have patios statewide have been welcoming canines and their human friends to sit down to have dinner and drinks in those outdoor…
Opponents of a bill that would ban local restrictions on pet stores say state lawmakers shouldn’t pass that legislation. Union County humane officer…
The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill. The A-S-P-C-A’s Vicki Deisner…