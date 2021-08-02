-
State offices are closed for this first-ever commemoration of the federal holiday of Juneteenth. And some state lawmakers are hoping new awareness about…
Ohio has joined the list of around a dozen states where Republican lawmakers are attempting to ban schools from teaching critical race theory, a concept…
President Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacist and anti-semitic groups during Tuesday night’s debate continues to put politiclans who support him…
Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. The coronavirus pandemic.…
The top leader of the Ohio Senate, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), has rebuked the racist comments made by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City)…
UPDATE: Sen. Steve Huffman has issued an apology on his Facebook page, in which he writes: "I recognize that my choice of words was unacceptable and…
More than 50 people were signed up to speak out at the first hearing in the Ohio Senate for a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. They…
A resolution introduced last week to declare racism a public health crisis is getting its first hearing in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate, where one…
As more than a hundred protestors chanted and demonstrated outside the Statehouse, the Ohio House held a voting session that concluded with some…
A member of Congress from Central Ohio was with two local officials and other protestors when she was hit with pepper spray at a protest in…