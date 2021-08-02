-
The attorney general is warning Ohioans about an escalating scam that targets victims with phony romantic relationships. Attorney General Mike DeWine…
-
Shoppers throughout the state are looking for bargains. Scammers are looking for distracted shoppers.Attorney General Mike DeWine says con artists pose as…
-
The state is ramping up its fight against scammers and con artists. New anti-fraud ads will start playing around Ohio to warn you about the dangers of…
-
If you are purchasing a puppy from an online dog breeder, Ohio’s Attorney General warns to proceed with caution.Attorney General Mike DeWine says his…