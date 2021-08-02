school choice

-
The new two-year Ohio budget includes a plan for the state to directly fund charter schools, and gives more money for taxpayer-paid vouchers for kids to…
Night three of the Republican National Convention focused on President Donald Trump's stance on several issues including law enforcement, abortion, and…
As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came…
Parents of kids using private school vouchers are calling on lawmakers to reject a plan that would avoid a major influx in schools eligible for the…
A federal program that could provide $5 billion dollars to private schools across the country hasn’t received the ok from congress yet. But that’s not…
More than one thousand students, parents, and leaders from private schools rallied at the Statehouse to thank lawmakers for money in the budget that helps…
Charter school advocates brought out a group of supporters that aren’t always heard in the education debate: the students themselves. Dozens of children…