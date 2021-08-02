-
With the budget bill signed into law, legislators are looking ahead for the next big issues to be tackled after summer break. Among the conversations…
-
As the clock ticks toward the June 30 deadline to pass Ohio's operating budget for the next two years, lawmakers squared off on a number of big issues…
-
The sports gambling bill that passed overwhelmingly in the Ohio Senate this week is already running into problems. The language in it could potentially…
-
The Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill legalizing sports gambling, overseen by the Casino Control Commission. The House will now consider the…
-
The bill to legalize sports gambling in Ohio is not even a week old. And it was changed even before its first hearing on Wednesday. The bill makes changes…
-
The Ohio Senate has released its latest attempt to legalize sports betting in the state with a proposal that creates two types of licenses, both regulated…
-
Ohio's professional sports teams are calling on legislators to break the log jam in the debate over legalizing sports betting before they go on summer…
-
A coalition of bowling alleys, bars and other businesses that sell lottery games, and mayors is pushing back and rejecting any plan to allow Ohio’s four…
-
The Ohio General Assembly has wrapped up one of the most tumultuous years in state history, with a pandemic, economic downturn, and bribery scandal all…
-
The House has overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan bill allowing sports gambling, under control of the Ohio Lottery Commission. But there could be a long…