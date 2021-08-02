-
Last year, Ohio lawmakers passed a law allowing municipalities to continue to collect income taxes from employees who were temporarily working from home…
It’s state and federal tax filing day – delayed by three months because of coronavirus. Most people had no trouble with the delay, said Gary Gudmundson…
Statehouse Republicans have championed recent tax changes, including the elimination of income taxes for those making less than $21,750 a year. But a new…
Finally, Ohio has a new two-year operating budget. Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law this morning.Lawmakers who failed to meet the constitutional June…
In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray say they have plans to spark…
Tax departments throughout the state are fielding questions from taxpayers about the pre-payment of local tax bills. Some are considering paying taxes by…
Gov. John Kasich has signed 15 bills into law before leaving for a holiday break. One big bill revises eligibility for annual cost of living adjustments…
The U.S. House and Senate have passed the most sweeping tax overhaul in decades, with the bill splitting down party lines. Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod…
As the new session of the Ohio General Assembly starts its work, tax reform is on the mind of its top leaders. Senate President Larry Obhof says taxes are…
Ohio’s tax revenue has fallen short of estimates in the past few months. And recently Gov. John Kasich has brought up the “R” word -- recession. Kasich is…