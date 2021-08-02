Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Government/Politics
DNC Chair Says Ohio Is Key Battleground State For Democrats This Fall
Jo Ingles
,
Ohio didn’t experience the blue wave that many other states did in 2018. And with President Trump winning Ohio by eight points in 2016, some pundits say…
