Vernon Sykes

With a little over a day till the deadline on Wednesday, the new two-year $75 billion state budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after overwhelmingly…
Democrats in Ohio’s Senate have laid out their priorities for the upcoming budget. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the…
A bi-partisan bill to reform school funding is being introduced in the Ohio Senate. This plan is similar to one introduced in the House earlier. This…
An investigation is ongoing into threats targeting two sitting Democratic state lawmakers, a well-known senator from Akron who’s served in both chambers…
A deal has been reached to reform the way Ohio’s Congressional district map is drawn, after weeks of difficult negotiations between Republicans,…
Lawmakers are off and running on the contentious issue of changing the way the map of Ohio’s Congressional districts is drawn. Reforming that process is…
Gov. John Kasich has cut income taxes in all three of his state budgets, and has proposed a 17% income tax cut in his final one. But state lawmakers are…