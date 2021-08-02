voter "purge" lawsuit

-
A federal appeals court has ruled that Ohioans who were removed for not voting over a six-year period must be allowed to vote in this midterm election. An…
-
Even though the US Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from…
-
The U.S. Justice Department has taken an unusual move. It reversed its position on a high-profile US Supreme Court case involving Ohio’s process for…
-
The lawsuit to keep Ohio from removing voters from its rolls continues in court tomorrow. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals will be hearing arguments on…