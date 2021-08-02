Voter registration

-
The newly passed Ohio budget contains a provision that prevents public-private partnerships with boards of elections. Election rights advocates fear that…
-
Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, All Voting…
-
Ohioans have just a few more days to register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in this year’s elections. Most people can go online to register but…
-
The deadline to register to vote for the first-ever Ohio presidential primary on March 17 is Tuesday. Early voting begins Wednesday.The most recent stats…
-
A pair of bills in the Ohio Legislature would change the way people register to vote, making it an automated process instead requiring them to fill out…
-
If you want to vote in this November's election, you need to make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Here's how to do that.What you need to do to make…
-
A group that says it advocates for voters is proposing some changes to a new bipartisan bill that backers say will make it easier for voters to update…
-
Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. Here's what he wants to do.Right now, when…
-
Groups that are registering voters to cast ballots in November are scurrying throughout Ohio on this final day to register for the 2018 election. One of…
-
Voter registrations are up in Ohio since November 2016. And that pleases a non-partisan group that encourages increased voter participation. Jen Miller…