Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
winter weather
Government/Politics
Weather Delays Some COVID Vaccine Shipments
Jo Ingles
,
Some shot clinics were closed Tuesday, but not just because of bad weather in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says the weather has delayed some shipments of COVID…
Listen
•
0:51