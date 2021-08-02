-
Ohio leaders are touting a new program at Columbus State Community College which they believe will spur workforce development all around Ohio.The…
-
A state senator is touting a new program that he says can play a critical role in college affordability and workforce development by connecting college…
-
Lt. Gov.-elect Jon Husted has been asked to play several roles in the DeWine Administration, including overseeing workforce transformation efforts.…
-
For the second year in a row, Ohio lawmakers are considering delaying tougher new requirements for a high school diploma because thousands of students are…
-
Gov. John Kasich talked about one of his favorite subjects – partnering with community colleges to develop workers’ high tech skills – as he opened the…
-
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Rich Cordray has unveiled a workforce development and job creation plan, saying that workers must come first if the state…
-
The Republican candidate for governor has rolled out a workforce development and economic investment plan that he describes as cutting edge – focusing on…