Constitutent Speaks Out After Settling Suit Filed After Senator Blocked Him On Facebook

By 22 seconds ago
  • A cropped screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Batavia) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    A cropped screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Batavia) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    Provided by Anthony Fambry
  • A screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    A screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    Provided by Anthony Fambry
  • A second screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    A second screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    Provided by Anthony Fambry
  • A third screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    A third screenshot of the debate between Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) and constituent Anthony Fambry on Uecker's professional Facebook page.
    Provided by Anthony Fambry

A southwest Ohio man has settled a lawsuit he filed against his Republican state senator, who he says blocked him on Facebook during a heated debate about the veto on the Heartbeat Bill abortion ban in December.

Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) had posted he was disappointed the veto wouldn’t be overturned, and his constituent Anthony Fambry of Batavia posted that the Heartbeat Bill was unconstitutional. Uecker fired back that Fambry needed lose his emotions and get his facts straight, and Fambry says he was blocked and his comments erased.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was talking to a senator. I was being formal and professional, and I just got removed, silenced, and effectively told I couldn’t participate anymore in the conversation," Fambry said.

Fambry said he filed the suit for others who were blocked, and also for future constituents.

“I was really looking forward to set that precedent of ‘you can’t just block people on social media as a government official’," Fambry said.

The settlement award was $20,000, but Fambry said after legal fees he’ll get $1,000.

But Fambry said he’s getting calls from throughout the state from people who’ve also been blocked by their lawmakers, who are asking him for advice and the number of his attorney.

Tags: 
free speech
Joe Uecker
Facebook
heartbeat bill

Related Content

Ohio House Overrides "Heartbeat Bill" Veto But Senate Falls One Vote Short

By Dec 27, 2018
Opponents of Heartbeat Abortion bill
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House had the votes to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a controversial abortion bill. The Senate tried to follow suit but, in the end, it couldn't. Here's what happened.

Veto Override Takes Power Away From Governor's Agencies In Future Battles Over Policy

By Nov 21, 2018
Ohiochannel.org

Sometimes, when a governor wants something done and the legislature doesn’t want to pass a law to do it, the governor can go through a panel of lawmakers. But in a showdown between the legislature and the governor, it’s going to be more difficult for that to happen in the future. 

Controversial Conservative Commentator Headlines Committee Hearing On Campus Free Speech Bill

By Nov 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

A bill that backers say would protect all free speech at public universities was on the agenda for state lawmakers’ first day back at work after the election. And its Republican sponsors got a boost from a national and controversial figure.

ACLU Wants School Employee Accused Of Posting Hateful Message To Keep Job

By Jun 20, 2017

The ACLU of Ohio is standing up for a Columbus City School employee who posted hateful comments against LGBTQ people and the city’s Pride Festival. 