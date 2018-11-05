Cordray, DeWine Make Final Push For Support In Election Eve Rallies

By 17 minutes ago
  • Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray makes one final push before Election Day during a rally in Columbus.
    Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray makes one final push before Election Day during a rally in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

The candidates running for statewide office made one last push in several cities in Ohio on the last day before the election. 

“I wanna see Richard Cordray as our governor!” says Central Ohio Congressional nominee Danny O’Connor as he pumps up the crowd at a rally in Columbus.

They were clearly excited as some polls showed Democrats could win the governor’s race for only the second time in three decades.

Cordray says that would mean changing course on health care, clean energy, women’s rights, and ethics.

“Lead this state forward to victory in 2018 and to putting people on notice and the whole country on notice for 2020,” say Cordray.

Republican Gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine joined President Donald Trump for a rally in Cleveland earlier, where Trump pushed supporters to reject what he called a “radical resistance.”

Tags: 
2018 election
2018 Ohio Governors race
Richard Cordray
Mike DeWine

Related Content

Report: Some Political Groups "Weaponizing" Ad Data To Target Certain Voters With Troubling Messages

By 6 hours ago
Robert Kneschke/shutterstock.com

It’s no secret that political campaigns use data to try to persuade voters. But a report from Ohio’s Miami University says some of this data is being weaponized to target voters who are most likely to be influenced – and they may not even realize it.

Butler County Ballots Will Be Counted Despite Mistake On Envelopes

By 7 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Voters in southwest Ohio’s Butler County who returned ballots in envelopes that didn’t have the correct information on them will get their votes counted anyway. 

Jobs, Taxes And The Economy: Where The Major Party Candidates For Governor Stand

By Oct 30, 2018
David Petkiewicz, Cleveland.com

In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray say they have plans to spark Ohio’s economy, which has come back from the Great Recession but has been lagging the nation in job and wage growth. In a continuing series the Statehouse News Bureau breaks down how the two major party candidates for governor stack up when it comes to key issues.