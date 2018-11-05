Cordray, DeWine Make Final Push For Support In Election Eve Rallies

The candidates running for statewide office made one last push in several cities in Ohio on the last day before the election.

“I wanna see Richard Cordray as our governor!” says Central Ohio Congressional nominee Danny O’Connor as he pumps up the crowd at a rally in Columbus.

They were clearly excited as some polls showed Democrats could win the governor’s race for only the second time in three decades.

Cordray says that would mean changing course on health care, clean energy, women’s rights, and ethics.

“Lead this state forward to victory in 2018 and to putting people on notice and the whole country on notice for 2020,” say Cordray.

Republican Gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine joined President Donald Trump for a rally in Cleveland earlier, where Trump pushed supporters to reject what he called a “radical resistance.”