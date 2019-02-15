DeWine Proposes Cuts, Increases in Workers' Comp Budget

By 53 seconds ago
  • info.bwc.ohio.gov

Gov. Mike DeWine has submitted to state lawmakers what he hopes to see in the budget for a key agency – a budget that’s separate from the big statewide spending plan he’ll introduce next month.

DeWine’s two year, $645 million dollar budget for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation includes a proposed reduction of an average of 20 percent in premiums for private employers, which his office says is the largest cut in premiums in 60 years.

But he also wants a $3 million increase in the BWC’s program for substance use recovery and workplace safety. That program launched in October with a $15 million effort in three counties hard-hit by the opioid crisis – Scioto, Ross and Montgomery.

DeWine is also proposing $40 million for safety grants to buy equipment, improve safety in schools and protect first responders.

Tags: 
Bureau of Workers' Compensation
BWC

Related Content

Ohio Employers Likely To Get A Big Rebate

By Apr 24, 2018
Columbus, Ohio
Dan Konik

Employers could be getting a big rebate if the Board of Directors for the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approves it. 

New Bill Would Make Big Changes To The Ohio Bureau Of Worker's Compensation

By Jun 8, 2017
Jo Ingles

State lawmakers are considering a new bill to reform the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. It would make key changes to the program, like reducing extended injured worker benefits for retirees. And it would also change the name of the agency.

House Passes Measure To Refuse Workers' Comp For Undocumented Immigrants

By Dec 5, 2017
Dan Konik

House Republicans are taking another shot at denying workers’ compensation for undocumented immigrants. The fight now goes to the Senate.

Business And Labor Groups Concerned About Movement Of Funds To Balance Budget

By Jun 29, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Business and labor leaders, as well as Ohio’s cities, are very concerned about how some money is being moved around to balance the budget in the face of a billion dollar projected shortfall. 