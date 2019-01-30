Domestic Violence Protections Extended To Victims In Dating, Intimate Relationships

  • Gov. Mike DeWine signs executive order to extend domestic violence victim protections and resources to dating violence victims and intimate partner violence victims.
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order that extends protections and access to resources for victims of domestic violence. The order includes protections to victims in dating relationships and intimate relationships. 

Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), the House minority leader, says the additions reflect the changing dynamics of modern relationships. She adds that the executive order sends a message of support for victims.

“Most of domestic violence and intimate partner violence hides in the shadows and if we can get people to get comfortable with coming out and disclosing what’s happening to them we can better help them and serve them as human beings,” says Sykes.

She sponsored a law passed last year to allow intimate partners or dating violence victims to seek civil protection orders against their abuser. The executive order takes this further by providing help such as mental health resources.

