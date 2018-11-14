Gun Bill Passes Ohio House But Not Without A Lot Of Controversy

  • Democrat - Cleveland
    Rep. Stephanie Howse
    Dan Konik

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly (64-26) passed an NRA backed gun bill but not without controversy. There was intense debate on the House floor.

Supporters of the bill, mainly Republicans such as sponsor Sarah Latourette, said this bill gets rid of the law that requires Ohioans who feel their lives are threatened from having a duty to retreat before being able to use a gun to defend themselves.

“Currently Ohio is the only state where a person is guilty until proven innocent in cases of self-defense," Latourette said.

Opponents such as Democrat David Leland called it “stand your ground” legislation that he said will dramatically cut penalties for violating existing state law.

"Crimes such as illegally carrying a concealed handgun, or illegally carrying a concealed handgun at a college or university, or illegally transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle would all be punishable by that slap on the wrist," Leland said.

Democratic Representative Stephanie Howse said this bill impacts African Americans, like herself, differently. She said she and other minorities are sometimes perceived as threatening to some people. 

“What do you do in places and spaces when your presence literally, your face, your face, causes someone to be fearful of you?," Howse asked.

Howse said the legislation would allow that person who is fearful because of someone else’s skin color to shoot in self-defense. She then ticked off the names of lawmakers sponsoring the legislation and the percentage of African Americans living in their districts. And that’s when Republican House Speaker Ryan Smith gaveled her down.

Howse said, “We are talking about constituencies and the impact of this legislation on constituencies." Smith responded, “And I’m asking you to keep the personalities away from it.

The interchange went on as Howse was gaveled out of order. Then her microphone was shut off. Smith proceeded straight to the vote on the bill as protests from Howse could be heard in the background.“The question is shall the bill pass as amended. The House will prepare and proceed to vote," Smith directed.

The bill passed as Howse continued to protest. Smith said, “The lady will take her seat and refrain from being disruptive.” Howse responded, saying, “You want to have a conversation about race, Speaker Smith?”

Howse left the chamber and a few moments later spoke to reporters. She said she was offended that she was not allowed to make her point – that legislators who backed this bill represent predominately white constituencies.

“How is that offensive? When we write laws, our title is the Ohio House of Representatives. We might have a district number but we make laws for all of Ohio and I just want my colleagues on the other side to hear that, to understand that," Howse said.

Smith said he was offended and that’s why he gaveled her down. "I didn’t gavel her down hard. I was just trying to get her attention.  Frankly, she insinuated myself and Johnson and Latourette are racists and I find that infuriating," Smith explained.

Howse says she doesn’t think you can talk about a bill like this without taking race into consideration. “Having a conversation of race is like, ‘We’re not going to talk about it.’ It’s like kryptonite here in this body and I just don’t understand, ‘what’s the harm in looking at your blind spots because clearly there are?’ Sometimes you can miss some things if you only represent one, two, ten percent of a group," Howse said.

Howse said she hopes the discussion about how this bill would affect people of color will continue as the bill now goes to the Senate, where it's likely to pass. But Gov. John Kasich has said he will veto it.

