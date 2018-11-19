Kasich Says "Nothing Has Changed" On His Views On Gun, Abortion Bills, Signaling Vetos Are Likely

By Nov 19, 2018
  • Gov. John Kasich talks to reporters outside his ceremonial Statehouse office.
    Karen Kasler

Two controversial bills that passed the Ohio House last week are on their way to the Senate. But Gov. John Kasich is once again saying they are likely to run into roadblocks if they make it to his desk.

Kasich has said several times he would veto the so-called “Stand Your Ground” self-defense bill, and he did veto the Heartbeat six-week abortion ban two years ago.

He says his views on those bills haven’t changed. “The position I’ve had all along is the position that I continue to have. And I don’t do hypotheticals about this or that, but I see nothing that’s coming that would let me change my position.”

The House approved “Stand Your Ground” with well more than the 60 votes needed to override a veto – the Heartbeat bill passed with just 60.  Kasich said his staff has talked him out of publicly speculating why he thinks lawmakers might send him legislation he’s said he opposes. Kasich has issued 48 vetoes in the last two years – lawmakers overrode 11 earlier this year and one last week, and have suggested more are possible.

"Stand Your Ground"
heartbeat bill
Gov. John Kasich
veto overrides

