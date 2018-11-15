Ohio House Passes Controversial Abortion Bill But Will It Actually Become Law?

The Ohio House has approved a controversial bill (58-35) that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected. 

Republican Christina Hagan, sponsor of what is called the “heartbeat bill” testified for it while wearing her twin infants in a sling across her chest.

“Motherhood isn’t easy but it’s necessary. It’s the reason every one of us are here today. It’s the reason every one of us have a living, beating heart," Hagan said as her baby cried in the background. 

The bill bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape, incest or health of the woman.  Two other states have passed similar bans, and even some abortion opponents, like Ohio Right to Life, have questioned the bills’ constitutionality. The bill passed two years ago but Gov. John Kasich, who has signed 20 bills restricting abortion during his eight years in office, vetoed it. The bill did not pass this time by a veto-proof margin, but if new lawmakers bring it up again once they are seated in January, incoming Gov. Mike DeWine has said he supports the ban.

