-
Backers of the so called “Heartbeat Bill,” legislation that bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected, are getting some help from…
-
The Ohio House has approved a controversial bill (60-35) that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Rep. Christina Hagan…
-
Tuesday’s primary didn’t offer a lot of support for the theory that a Democratic “blue wave” is sweeping through Ohio this year. But there also didn’t…
-
A controversial bill dealing with whether an employer can force workers to get the flu shot is still sitting in the Ohio House. The bill is set to get a…
-
Lawmakers call it a silent epidemic as an alarming rate of children are sexually abused but don’t feel safe enough to ask for help. Now there’s a proposal…
-
A bill that would prohibit employers, including hospitals, from requiring workers to get a flu vaccine has passed out of an Ohio House committee. But…
-
Bill Would Make It Illegal For Employers To Fire Or Punish Employees Over Refusal To Get Flu VaccineSome companies, especially those in the health care fields, require their employees to get flu shots each year. A newly released bill would make it…
-
State lawmakers who want Ohio to join a group of states in calling for a constitutional convention brought in some conservative star power to make their…
-
As Electoral College Prepares To Vote, Lawsuit Filed Over Whether State Lawmaker Can Also Be ElectorOne of Ohio’s 18 electors who will cast their votes for Donald Trump today is the target of a lawsuit announced over the weekend. But the situation…