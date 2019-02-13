Ohio Senate Democrats Say Their Bills Will Focus On Working Ohioans

Minority Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they’ll be focusing on jobs, the economy and education in bills they will present in the new general assembly.

Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko says his members want to focus on bills to create jobs, train Ohioans for those jobs and help working Ohioans get ahead.

“We have the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer and the gap is becoming larger and larger and larger. And some of our legislation is going to reflect this," Yuko says.

Yuko says he thinks there is common ground with Republicans on certain issues. And he says majority lawmakers might be more receptive to some proposals, like a ban on discrimination against LGBTQI Ohioans, once they realize the impact it has on business.