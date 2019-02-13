Ohio Senate Democrats Say Their Bills Will Focus On Working Ohioans

By 1 hour ago
  • Senate Democrats sit around table talking to reporters
    Senate Democrats sit around table talking to reporters
    Dan Konik

Minority Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they’ll be focusing on jobs, the economy and education in bills they will present in the new general assembly. 

Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko says his members want to focus on bills to create jobs, train Ohioans for those jobs and help working Ohioans get ahead.

“We have the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer and the gap is becoming larger and larger and larger. And some of our legislation is going to reflect this," Yuko says.

Yuko says he thinks there is common ground with Republicans on certain issues.  And he says majority lawmakers might be more receptive to some proposals, like a ban on discrimination against LGBTQI Ohioans, once they realize the impact it has on business.

Tags: 
Senate Democrats
Ohio Senate

Related Content

Senate Democrats Propose Measure To Protect Call Center Employees

By May 29, 2017
Daniel Konik

Federal stats show nearly 14,000 jobs at call centers in Ohio have been lost in the last decade. Now Senate Democrats have proposed a bill that seeks to protect 170,000 workers still at call centers in Ohio.

Leadership Change For Ohio's Senate Democrats

By Apr 19, 2017
Jo Ingles

The leader of Democrats in the Ohio Senate is stepping down but he’ll be replaced with a familiar face. 

Senate Dems Pledge Fight For Health Care, Education

By Jan 27, 2017
Andy Chow

A group of lawmakers say it wants to tap into the energy behind the recent demonstrations and marches against the new federal agenda. 

Republicans Pick Up Two Seats In The Statehouse, One In The House And One In The Senate

By Nov 9, 2016
Karen Kasler

It was a bad night for some Democrats in Statehouse races.