Ohio's Roadways Will Be Crowded This Thanksgiving Season

By 42 minutes ago
  • OFOT Transportation Traffic Center
    OFOT Transportation Traffic Center
    Statehouse News Bureau

The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a decade.

Gas prices have dropped in the last week but are still higher than they’ve been since 2014.  But the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Matt Bruning says more than two million Ohioans are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday – the most since 2005. And while the days before Thanksgiving are busy, he says Sunday is the day when most will be on the roads.

“We see about a 42% increase in traffic volumes on Sunday alone," Bruning says.

Bruning says Thanksgiving is the holiday with the highest travel volume.  

Tags: 
Ohio Department of Transportation
Matt Bruning
holiday travel

Related Content

Ohioans Brace For Winter Storm As ODOT Crews Prepare Roads For Worst Case Scenario

By Jan 12, 2018
Courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation website

Many schools throughout the state are closing early because the ice and snow is expected later this afternoon. Ohio Department of Transportation crews are preparing for it.

Inspector General's Investigation Of Ohio Department Of Transportation Employee

By May 4, 2017
Ohio Department of Transportation

The state’s top government watchdog says an Ohio Department of Transportation district manager should not have aided a vendor submitting a bid for work with the agency. 

Blame Harvey For Higher Gas Prices This Holiday Weekend

By Aug 30, 2017
Taken at 10 a.m., Wednesday August 30, 2017
Jo Ingles

If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio are ready to spike up because of flooding caused by what was Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Holiday Traffic In Ohio And How To Cope With The Construction Projects Underway

By Dec 30, 2016
Shutterstock.com

Ohio AAA estimates 4.2 million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from their homes during this holiday season. And with construction projects underway, it's likely to be a challenge. 