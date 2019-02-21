Senate President Says “Heartbeat Bill” Will Pass His Chamber Next Month

The so-called Heartbeat Bill abortion ban is on its fifth try through the legislature, after being passed and vetoed in the lame duck session.

But it’s been introduced in both the House and Senate this time, and Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it. And it’s expected to move quickly.

“We are going to pass that bill by the middle of March. I have no doubt at all,” said Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina).

Obhof said he knows House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) wants the bill to start in the Senate because Householder has said that’s where complications have happened. 

Obhof acknowledged the Senate couldn’t override former Gov. John Kasich’s veto in December, but he noted the ban came up for a floor vote in the House in 2014 and failed. And Obhof said supporters are confident this time.

“This is something that’s been around a while but I think both chambers in general have agreed on,” said Obhof.

Democrats continue to be almost united in their opposition to the ban, and pro-choice groups say they’ll sue to stop it.

But because of new justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, the bill now has the support of Ohio Right to Life.

