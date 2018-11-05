U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case Involving Ohio's Death Penalty Law

By 18 minutes ago
  • Ron Corby

The U.S. Supreme Court says it won’t hear a challenge to Ohio’s death penalty law in a case involving a convicted murderer and rapist from Marion.

The Supreme Court chose not to review a ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court in April that upheld the death sentence for 54-year old Maurice Mason. Mason’s team claimed Ohio’s death penalty law had the same problems as Florida’s, which the high court had ruled unconstitutional.

Kort Gatterdam is Mason’s attorney, and he’s disappointed but not dissuaded. “It doesn’t mean they’re finding Ohio’s death penalty statute is constitutional. There may be another case down the road where they choose to hear this issue," Gatterdam said.

The US Supreme Court said the Florida law was unconstitutional because it gave judges too much authority to impose the death penalty. Ohio’s Supreme Court ruled that though a judge sentences someone to death in Ohio, that authority comes directly from the jury. 

Tags: 
Death Penalty
Death Penalty
Maurice Mason
Ohio Supreme Court

Related Content

Kasich Commutes Sentence For One Death Row Inmate And Delays Execution Of Another

By Jul 20, 2018
Jo Ingles

A convicted killer whose execution was delayed once because of a juror’s letter won’t be put to death. And Gov. John Kasich has also delayed the execution for another killer. 

Ohio Upholds Constitutionality Of Ohio's Death Penalty

By Apr 18, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Ohio’s death penalty law.

Juror Calls For Clemency For Death Row Inmate

By Jun 14, 2018
Andy Chow

A member of the jury who recommended the death penalty for a convicted murderer in 1997 is now seeking mercy for that killer. The juror says he would’ve reached a different decision had the case been argued better.

Death Penalty Opponents Want More Task Force Recommendations Implemented

By Sep 6, 2016
David Carillet/Shutterstock.com

A group that fights for an end to the death penalty in Ohio has issued a new report showing a task force’s recent recommendations are not being implemented.