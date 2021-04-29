© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Southwest Ohio Friday

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 29, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris
Numena Studios, Shutterstock.com
/
Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in the Cincinnati area tomorrow. Details of her visit are not yet known.  

Democratic Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says Harris will be talking about President Biden’s plan for building communities through a $4 trillion economic aid package. 

“I do know that she will be talking about local infrastructure but that’s about as much as I know," Driehaus  says.

Driehaus says people in her community are hoping the federal government will provide funding for the Brent Spence bridge that links Ohio with Kentucky as well as a local viaduct. 

Tags

Government/PoliticsinfrastructureDenise DriehausKamala Harris
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content