-
Hundreds of mayors from around the country from both parties have signed onto the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan being pushed by President Biden. The…
-
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in the Cincinnati area tomorrow. Details of her visit are not yet known. Democratic Hamilton County…
-
After 100 days in office, President Joe Biden is set to lay out his legislative agenda before his first joint session of Congress tonight. Ohio’s two…
-
Just over a year ago, the $100 million project to repair the crumbling earthen dam at Buckeye Lake was finished two years early. But the state is looking…
-
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has found himself in a tough position right at the start of his administration – having to raise a tax that hits most Ohioans.…
-
The Democrat who wants to be Ohio’s next governor says the state needs to repair its roads and bridges, make sure all of the state has access to broadband…
-
The candidates for governor appear to have different approaches on how they’d pay for infrastructure, with construction costs going up and gas tax revenue…
-
President Donald Trump is in Ohio touting his new plan to bolster infrastructure projects by injecting $200 billion of federal money. But a top Democrat…
-
Gas tax revenue has been dropping for years. And at the same time the costs for road construction, which the gas tax pays for, are rising. There's a new…
-
A group of lawmakers is looking into where Ohio is falling short when it comes to repairing roads and bridges, and how to bring in more money.…