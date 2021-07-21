© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Top Doctors Issue A Dire Warning For Unvaccinated Ohioans

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT
A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
After falling to levels not seen in over a year, COVID-19 cases in Ohio have more than doubled in the past couple of weeks due to the latest highly contagious Delta variant. And  doctors are warning unvaccinated people that they, and their unvaccinated children, are at great risk of catching it. 

The Ohio Department of Health’s Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says anyone who is unvaccinated at this point is at great risk of contracting COVID. 

“It’s now a choice between vaccination or running the risk of COVID-19 infection because you are going to get it," Vanderhoff says.

More than half of Ohioans have yet to get vaccinated. Vanderhoff and pediatric doctors say kids under 12 who cannot get the vaccine are vulnerable if adults are unvaccinated. He says ODH is looking at recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics that suggests children in schools wear masks and adds ODH will offer specific guidance on that issue soon.  

