Government/Politics

The man whose lawsuit led to the legalization of gay marriage is running for the Ohio House

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST
Jim Obergefell
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Jim Obergefell, Democrat running for Ohio House seat

Jim Obergedfell is running to be the representative for the Sandusky area.

The man who brought a lawsuit against Ohio that ended with the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage is running for an Ohio House seat.

Jim Obergefell wants to run for the House seat that represents Sandusky, his hometown. He says he has two main goals.

“Opportunities and jobs. That’s one of the most important things because that will have a ripple effect in many other ways for the quality of life for everyone in this district,” Obergefell says.

Obergefell says he'll be a champion for the underdog and promises to make sure Ohio more welcoming to everyone.

“To help make sure Ohio can be a state where people feel safe, where they feel protected, where they feel they have equal opportunity,” Obergefell says.

Obergefell is nationally known and could raise a lot of money to run against Republican incumbent D.J. Swearingen. Though the district is still being redrawn, the last time a Democrat held a House seat in that area was in 2014.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
