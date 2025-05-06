Issue 2, Ohio's bond program funding local infrastructure projects, cruises to early win

In an election with unofficial turnout under 11%, the lone statewide issue on Ohio's May primary ballot passed easily. The vote for Issue 2, which allows the state to issue $2.5 billion in bonds for local infrastructure projects, was called early in the evening. The issue appears to have passed by a 2-1 margin.

Issue 2 renews the State Capital Improvements Program, which helps fund local road, bridge and water and sewer projects. It had to be approved as a constitutional amendment because the 1851 Ohio constitution limits the state’s borrowing power to $750,000. The bond program has been approved three times since it was initially passed in 1987. The state's borrowing authority over the 10-year period has gradually grown, from $1.2 billion in 1987 to the requested $2.5 billion this time, to keep up with rising costs of materials and increased demand for projects.

"We're happy that we were able to get the message out to the voters and explain what Issue 2 was, and that they understood the projects that have impacted them over the last 38 years," said Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman, who's also the president of the County Engineers Association of Ohio. "This is vital to make up a known shortfall that we have in funding. Whether it's at the county or township or village level, there is an existing shortfall on funding, and this helps make up that gap."

Coleman's organization was one of more than 80 groups that came out in favor of Issue 2, including the Ohio Mayors Alliance, the Ohio County Commissioners and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. There was little organized opposition, but five conservative Republican lawmakers voted against putting it on the ballot in December. And there was some concern about possible confusion over whether Issue 2 was connected to the $600 million in bonds for a domed stadium and development for the Cleveland Browns in Brook Park. That bond package is in the budget passed by House Republicans last month. Issue 2 supporters stressed the funds can only be used for roads, bridges and water projects and not for a professional sports facility.

Turnout among Ohio's 8,205,338 registered voters was expected to be very low. As of the final day of early voting on Sunday, 181,541 ballots had been cast.