© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Ohio's daily COVID case numbers are wrong again

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
COVID dashboard for January 25, 2022
Ohio Dept. of Health
/
Ohio Dept. of Health
COVID dashboard for January 25, 2022

The Ohio Department of Health blames an electronic lab processing error for an undercount today

The state’s COVID dashboard shows fewer than 5,000 positive COVID cases in Ohio today. The Ohio Dept of Health says those numbers are an undercount. But those numbers have been incorrect before.

The counts were also off after the holidays, in the days following Christmas and New Year's celebrations, when the virus appeared to be causing record high case numbers. Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said last week it’s hard to keep up with so many cases being reported but he said ODH had made changes to accommodate the rapid influx of high case counts.

“What we did was work very aggressively to augment those systems and do some rapid, both human and technological efforts, in new ways," Vanderhoff said.

Explanation from ODH about underreported case numbers on Jan. 25, 2022
Ohio Dept. of Health
/
Ohio Dept. of Health
Explanation from ODH about underreported case numbers on Jan. 25, 2022

ODH says this time, invalid data was received because of an electronic lab processing error and no lab results had been processed since 5 p.m. Monday. Case counts have always been thought to be underreported anyway because many positive rapid home tests are not reported and counted in the totals.

Tags

HealthCOVID
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content