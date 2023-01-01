Allie Vugrincic, WOSU Public Media

Allie Vugrincic is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News. She comes to Columbus from her hometown of Warren, Ohio, where she was a reporter, features writer and photographer for four years at the Tribune Chronicle and The Vindicator newspapers.

Allie graduated from Denison University with a bachelor’s degree in cinema. She also holds a Master of Arts in Creative Writing from University College Cork in Ireland. She was happy to spend a year in County Cork riding her bicycle, looking for castle ruins in the rain and writing fiction and poetry. Several of her poems have been published in Irish literary journals.

Enthusiastic about all forms of storytelling, Allie also dabbles in community theatre and has appeared annually in the Warren Ghost Walk.