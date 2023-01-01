Clare Roth is the managing editor of The Ohio Newsroom. As the first leader for Ohio’s largest daily statewide news collaborative, she coordinates coverage across the state’s eight public radio stations and creates new journalism focusing on news deserts across Ohio.

Before taking the job, she served news editor at WFPL in Louisville, Ky. where she oversaw coverage of health, education, the environment, and Southern Indiana. She began her career as a producer for Iowa Public Radio after graduating from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. But she found a home in Ohio when she moved to Columbus in 2017 to host All Things Considered host on WOSU.