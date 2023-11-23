Zaria Johnson, Ideastream Public Media

Zaria Johnson is a reporter/producer at Ideastream Public Media covering the environment.

She is a Cleveland native and 2022 graduate of Kent State University. Previously, she interned with The Columbus Dispatch, The Land and Akron Life Magazine. Prior to graduation she worked as editor-in-chief of Kent State's student publications The Kent Stater/KentWired and UHURU Magazine.

She is passionate about community engagement and community-based reporting, especially on topics relating to the environment and marginalized communities.