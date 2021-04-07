Another New Ohio Abortion Law Is Temporarily Put On Hold

By 11 minutes ago
  • doctor using telemedicine
    doctor using telemedicine
    Agenturfotografin, Shutterstock.com

For the second time this week, a new Ohio abortion law has been put on hold. This one affects the use of telemedicine in abortions.

A Hamilton County judge has temporarily blocked the law that prevents doctors from using telemedicine to write prescriptions for medical abortions. The hold lasts until April 19th when a larger lawsuit challenging the  constitutionality of the new law moves forward in the court system. Laurel Powell with Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio says the new law denies women their constitutional right to an abortion. 

“It wasn’t ok to single out abortion care and say, ‘We’re ok with telemedicine except for this one case,'” Powell says.

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis says the law is needed to keep pregnant women and their fetus safe.

This is the second time this week that a court has ruled an abortion law cannot go into effect when planned.

Earlier this week, enforcement of the new law that requires cremation or burial of fetal tissue was put on hold until the Ohio Department of Health clarifies rules for abortion clinics to follow. 

Tags: 
telemedicine abortion ban
Laurel Powell
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio

Related Content

Ohio Sued Over New Law Preventing Use Of Telemedicine For Abortions

By Apr 2, 2021
Planned Parenthood, Athens, Ohio
Dan Konik

A state law that bans the use of telemedicine in medication abortions is set to go into effect on April 12th. But a lawsuit has been filed to prevent that from happening. 

Planned Parenthood To Use Telehealth To Provide Some Of Its Services

By Jul 3, 2020
pamphlets from a Planned Parenthood
Dan Konik

Many of Ohio’s doctors are already using telehealth to connect to their patients, especially during this pandemic. Now, Planned Parenthood says it is going to do the same thing for some of its services.