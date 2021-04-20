Bengals, Browns, Blue Jackets Join Others In Calling For Legal Sports Betting

By 2 minutes ago
  • ideastream

Ohio's professional sports teams are calling on legislators to break the log jam in the debate over legalizing sports betting before they go on summer break.

Ohio lawmakers are locked in a stalemate over plans to legalize sports betting. The holdup is over which agency should be in charge of regulating the industry.

The Ohio Professional Sports Coalition says the state is leaving millions of dollars on the table the longer it takes to legalize sports betting. 

Curt Steiner, Ohio Professional Sports Coalition spokesman, says other states have done it, so there’s already a playbook.

"Ohio has the opportunity to get it right and the way to get it right is to allow the sports teams to have fair market access, to have healthy competition, to limit the number of licenses, and to give fans the opportunities to engage with their favorite teams." 

The pro sports teams want the Ohio Casino Control Commission to control sports gaming at the state’s four casinos and seven racinos.

But other groups have said the Ohio Lottery Commission should, to allow for gaming at lottery terminals across the state.

Lawmakers say they are working on crafting a bill. However, legislation has yet to be introduced this year.

Tags: 
sports betting

Related Content

2020 Year In Review - Pandemic, Leadership Shake Up Leaves Bills On Cutting Room Floor

By Dec 28, 2020
2020 Year In Review
Dan Konik

The Ohio General Assembly has wrapped up one of the most tumultuous years in state history, with a pandemic, economic downturn, and bribery scandal all playing out at the same time. With so many moving pieces, there are hundreds of bills left on the table.

House Passes Lottery-Controlled Sports Betting, But Senate Has Different Plan

By May 28, 2020
Sports betting in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it's been legal since 1949. 18 states now allow sports betting.
Nick_Nick/Shutterstock.com

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan bill allowing sports gambling, under control of the Ohio Lottery Commission. But there could be a long road ahead before betting on sports would be legal in Ohio.

Gov. DeWine Says Sports Betting Is Coming To Ohio Even If Bills To Pass It Are Not Moving

By Feb 7, 2020
Sarymikakov Andrey, Shutterstock.com

March Madness is right around the corner and Ohioans will be constructing brackets to bet on their favorite teams. But Ohio, unlike some other states, does not have sports betting. Ohio’s Governor says he’s convinced betting on sports will be a reality in the buckeye state soon.