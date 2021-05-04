Bill On Protestors And Police Changed To Allow Video Recordings Of Cops At Work

  • Demonstrators shot video of police on their phones during a protest in downtown Columbus in June 2020.
One of the four bills that address the interaction between police and people on the streets, including protestors, could have stopped what’s become a common practice – videotaping cops on the job.

House Bill 22 would allow someone to be charged with obstruction of justice if they don't follow a "lawful order" while interfering with a police officer during an arrest. 

And Rep. Stephanie Howse (R-Cleveland) said as proposed, it could potentially have prevented people from recording video of law enforcement if an officer felt he was being taunted.

“They took out the taunting language as well as put an amendment in to say that you wouldn't be charged now with increased penalties for the obstruction of justice for using the recording," Howse said.

Howse said that removal came after criticism of the bill that she thinks supporters might not have been expecting.

Videos from eyewitnesses were key evidence in the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in last year’s killing of George Floyd.

