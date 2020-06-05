Bill Would Allow Sunday Liquor Sales Without Requiring Voter Approval

By 25 minutes ago
  • Riduan Rizal Ahmad, Shutterstock.com

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow restaurants and bars to sell liquor on Sundays without having to obtain a special permit. 

If you go out on Sunday, you might not be able to get a Bloody Mary or a glass of wine with your meal if the restaurant doesn’t have a special license. Right now, only businesses that have asked voters for those permits can sell alcohol on Sundays.

Tod Bowen with the Ohio Restaurant Association says his organization supports the bill to wipe out the need for that license. He says Sunday alcohol sales will help businesses hit hard by coronavirus. 

"This legislation is an important and necessary step as our economy reopens," Bowen says.

But Robert Young, whose company helps businesses obtain those permits, says the bill would take local control away from communities that reject those ballot initiatives.

“In some areas, they just don’t want it and have rejected it again and again," says Young.

The bill would also expand opportunities for alcohol sales at airports.

Tags: 
Alcohol sales in Ohio
alcohol
Tod Bowen
Ohio Restaurant Association
Robert Young
Sunday sales

Related Content

New Bills To Change Rules On Alcohol That Some Consider Archaic

By Nov 8, 2019
Arina P. Habich, Shutterstock.com

Two Ohio lawmakers want to loosen state restrictions on alcohol. The bipartisan legislation they are proposing would make it easier for churches and non-profits to gift alcohol as part of fundraising events without having to obtain permits. 

Last Call For Some Alcohol In Ohio Liquor Stores

By Jan 2, 2018
Karen Kasler

It’s the last call for some alcohol in Ohio because certain items are being discounted for sale and will not be restocked.

New Bill Would Allow Alcohol To Be Delivered With Restaurant Food Order

By May 20, 2020
Watershed Distillery Facebook page

Ohio’s bars and restaurants would be able to expand their seating and service into parking lots or public grounds under a new bill at the Statehouse. And they’d also be able to sell alcohol for delivery through third-party services such as GrubHub or Doordash.

Ohio's Businesses Are Getting Ready To Reopen

By May 7, 2020
Vicki Warnecke, Olentangy Apparel
Dan Konik

Ohio’s retail businesses that were shut down as non-essential are being allowed to open Tuesday. And by the end of next week, many restaurants, bars and hair salons will also reopen. 

Some Restaurant Owners Opened Their Patios This Weekend But Others Are Waiting

By May 17, 2020
The Backstretch, Delaware Ohio
Roger Ingles

As restaurants and bars that had been closed since March opened for outdoor dining this weekend, pictures of packed patios from around the state appeared to show operators and patrons ignoring social distancing protocols. And some restaurants didn’t open their patios for service at all.