Bill Would Give Cities Right To Make Their Own Gun Laws Again

By 52 seconds ago
  • Sen. Cecil Thomas testified for other gun reforms
    Sen. Cecil Thomas testifies for other gun reforms
    Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that prevented local governments from passing any gun laws that are more restrictive than those enacted at the state level, and when cities challenged it, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the law. Now, there’s a move afoot to change it.

Democratic Sen. Cecil Thomas is sponsoring a bill to allow cities to, once again, implement gun reforms. He says the one size fits all approach now in place isn’t working.

“What may be of interest in the rural areas could be detrimental in an urban core," Thomas says.

Thomas points to rallies in cities where tempers are hot and guns are plentiful as examples of situations that local communities should be able to control the way they see fit. No Republicans have signed on to his bill. And while polls have shown some public support for gun reforms, it will be a challenge to get enough majority Republicans to embrace the idea of giving control over gun laws back to cities.

Tags: 
guns
gun reform
Cecil Thomas
Ohio

Related Content

Lawmakers Waiting For Details On DeWine's Gun Regulation Proposals

By 12 minutes ago
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
Andy Chow

It's been more than six weeks since Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a 17-point approach to reducing gun violence, which included expanded background checks and a version of the red flag confiscation law. But so far lawmakers have yet to see those specific plans in the form of proposed legislation. 

Advocates March Against Gun Violence, Call For Lawmakers To Pass Regulations

By Sep 18, 2019
Andy Chow

A group of protesters marched in downtown Columbus to voice their support for more gun regulations, especially expanded background checks and the so-called "red flag" gun seizure law. The march comes as lawmakers hold hearings on several gun regulation bills. 

DeWine Says He'll Strengthen Gun Background Checks System

By & Aug 28, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils his background checks proposal at a Statehouse press conference.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says his administration is adding another piece to his 17-point plan to reduce gun violence by calling for more required reporting into criminal databases used for background checks.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman Says More Needs To Be Done To Prevent Gun Violence

By Sep 5, 2019
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R)
Statehouse News Bureau

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he supports parts of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 17-point plan to curb gun violence in Ohio. 

Former Governors Back DeWine On Guns, Declare Doubt Over Death Penalty

By Sep 2, 2019
Portraits of Gov. Bob Taft (R, left) and Gov. Ted Strickland (D) by artist Leslie Adams.
Ohio History Connection

There’s certainly an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce, and created a friendship.

Chief Justice Sounds Off On Bail Reform, Gun Background Checks Info In Annual Speech

By Sep 12, 2019
Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor delivered her State of the Judiciary at the Hilton at Easton.
Liesl Bonneau

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor talked about maintaining public trust in the judiciary, supporting sentencing reform, and keeping dockets moving with apps, texting and technology.

Kasich Says He's Frustrated Lawmakers Won't Take Up His Gun Regulations Proposal

By Jul 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich is sounding off on the lack of movement on gun regulations that he’d proposed earlier this year, commenting on it in two separate public events.

Ohio Senate Committee Considers Seven New Gun Bills

By Sep 17, 2019
Klattipong/Shutterstock.com

Of the seven bills the Ohio Senate's Government Oversight and Reform Committee heard today, three were bipartisan.

Veteran Lawmaker Apologizes For Comments At Party That Other Lawmakers Found Derogatory, Sexist

By Jan 26, 2018
Ohio House

A longtime state representative is formally apologizing for comments he made at a going away party earlier this week – comments that had other lawmakers fuming and calling for an investigation.

Kasich Says He Wants Gun Law Reforms, Though Democrats Behind Some Say They Haven't Heard From Him

By Mar 26, 2018
Daniel Konik

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws. But it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.