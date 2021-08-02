gun reform

-
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. And he is urging lawmakers to take a…
-
The sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun violence proposal said it's a plan that can pass - though it's getting criticism for not including mandatory…
-
The group that’s collecting petition signatures to ask voters if the state should require universal background checks on gun sales says it plans to move…
-
Ohio lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that prevented local governments from passing any gun laws that are more restrictive than those enacted at the state…
-
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor talked about maintaining public trust in the judiciary, supporting sentencing reform, and keeping dockets moving with apps,…
-
Gov. John Kasich is sounding off on the lack of movement on gun regulations that he’d proposed earlier this year, commenting on it in two separate public…
-
Several cities are considering legislation on guns if state lawmakers don’t pass gun law reforms – though a state law from a decade ago prevents them from…
-
A so-called “red flag” bill introduced in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate would allow guns to be confiscated from people thought to be safety risks…