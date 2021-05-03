Bill Would Prevent Employers From Requiring Employees To Get Vaccinated. And That's Not All.

By 29 seconds ago
  • Dan Konik

Just over a third of all Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And the demand for vaccines is slowing. Even so, there’s a bill under consideration at the Ohio Statehouse that would bar employers from requiring their employees get vaccinated and it goes a step further. 

Republican Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) says employers shouldn’t be able to force vaccinations.

“Where are you going to draw the line? Is it vaccinations? Or can you say if you are going to work for me, you are no longer allowed to drink, smoke or eat fat foods or things like that," Brenner says.

Brenner’s bill would also ban businesses from offering goods, services, or entry based on proof of vaccination. Brenner says the virus is not going away anytime soon so Ohioans need to learn to live with it - though experts say more vaccinated people is the key to herd immunity. 

Tags: 
Andrew Brenner
COVID-19 vaccines
coronavirus - vaccines

