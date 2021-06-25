Bipartisan Bill To Protect Sports Officials Easily Passes Ohio House

The Ohio House has passed a bipartisan bill that increases penalties on people who are convicted of assaulting sports officials. 

Republican Rep. Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) says youth soccer coaches have told him they have a problem. 

“They said soccer games are being cancelled because there’s no officials to officiate and they said over 70% of new officials quit within three years, mostly citing spectator abuse," Roemer says.

Roemer’s bill, co-sponsored by Democrat Joe Miller (D-Amherst), would punish first time offenders with a fine of up to $1500 and 40 hours of community service. Subsequent offenses could be fifth-degree felonies that could result in prison time.  The bill passed overwhelmingly and now moves to the Ohio Senate. 

Tags: 
sports officials
bill to protect sports officials
Bill Roemer
Joe Miller
Ohio House

