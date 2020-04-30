Changes Recommended For Ohio's Election This November

By 45 minutes ago
  • Voter enters Franklin County Voting Center
    Voter enters Franklin County Voting Center
    Dan Konik

Just under a quarter of Ohio’s registered voters actually cast ballots in the primary election which ended earlier this week. Low turnout was expected after the original March 17th in person Election Day was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, and absentee voting by mail was extended until this past Tuesday. And there are now calls for change to make it easier to vote this fall.

Health experts say coronavirus will likely still be a concern in November. That means distance spacing and sanitizing will continue to be important. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says that’s why if the state moves to a mail in balloting system, he wants some changes.

“I want to see us start picking up the tab on those return ballot postage – make that a postage paid envelope for every Ohioan in every election and I want to be  able to send out those absentee ballot requests to absolutely every Ohioan for November as well," LaRose says.

LaRose also supports a bill that would allow voters to request absentee ballots online. 

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters thinks mail in voting will probably be necessary this fall. She wants Ohio to adopt practices used in some other states that primarily have mail in elections. She wants to bypass those absentee ballot requests altogether and wants more ways for them to be returned.

“That includes sending ballots to all voters. That includes having drop boxes or vote centers throughout the counties," Miller says.

Miller is also calling for a task force that can move quickly and make important decisions about conducting elections should the state face an emergency near Election Day. Of course, those changes would require approval by Ohio lawmakers. And they would have to move swiftly to make them in time for the November election. 

Tags: 
Voting
postponed Election Day
Frank LaRose
Jen Miller

Related Content

Ohio's Unusual Primary Election Is Almost Over

By Apr 28, 2020
Voters enter Franklin County polling place
Dan Konik

Today is the last day to cast a ballot in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary. In person voting on March 17 was postponed and absentee voting was extended.

Voting Rights Group Says This Primary's Vote Total So Far Is Just Half Of 2016's

By Apr 17, 2020
Dan Konik

A voting rights organization says there are potentially a lot fewer voters who will cast ballots this year compared to the presidential primary four years ago. The group looked at totals so far for the March 17 primary that has been extended to April 28.

Ohio's Secretary Of State Says 354 Non-Citizens Have Voted Or Registered To Vote

By Dec 4, 2019
Dan Konik

Ohio’s Secretary of State says 354 people who are not U.S. citizens registered to vote or actually cast ballots in 2018. And those people could potentially face charges. 

Democrats Propose Making Election Day A Paid Holiday In Ohio

By Nov 5, 2019

On this election day, two Democratic state lawmakers announced they’re introducing a bill to make future general election days paid state holidays for all Ohio workers.

High School Senior Wins Online Design Contest For "I Voted" Stickers

By May 21, 2019
Emily Legg and Secretary of State Frank LaRose after unveiling her winning "I Voted" sticker design.
Ohio Secretary of State's Office

A design from a central Ohio high school senior will be on stickers handed out to voters starting later this year. The winner was picked in an online contest after 2,000 designs were submitted by 6th to 12th grade students.