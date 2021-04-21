Columbus Police Officer Involved Shooting Renews Calls For Reforms

The police shooting of a black teen girl in Columbus last night renews calls for criminal justice reform and community policing. The incident happened around the same time the verdict was being read in the case of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of killing George Floyd. 

Columbus Police say the officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant four times had no choice because she was wielding a knife, threatening the life of another person. But Aramis Sundiata, the executive director of the People’s Justice Project, says the tragedy is yet another example of black lives being snuffed out at the hands of law enforcement. 

“At the end of the day, we want police to stop murdering black people," Sundiata says.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin says the city has made changes such as getting rid of no-knock warrants, demilitarizing the police force. And he says the city is ready to launch it's new voter-approved civilian review board. Gov. Mike DeWine says this latest death underscores the need for state lawmakers to approve a bill that would increase police oversight, training and accountability. 

