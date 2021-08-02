community-police relations

-
A group has taken the first step to asking voters next year to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers and other government employees accused in…
-
The police shooting of a black teen girl in Columbus last night renews calls for criminal justice reform and community policing. The incident happened…
-
The state’s nearly one-thousand police and law enforcement agencies are required to have a chase policy, but there’s nothing in the law that says what it…
-
Three years ago a Cleveland police officer shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in a public park. Tamir Rice was seen with an airsoft gun and had it tucked…
-
Several groups are working together to improve the bond between law enforcement agencies and the communities they protect. That collaboration is now…