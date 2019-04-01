Cupp, Patterson Take School Funding Formula Proposal On An Ohio Road Trip

By 9 seconds ago
  • Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) roll out their school funding formula proposal at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) roll out their school funding formula proposal at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Statehouse News Bureau

Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) are traveling around the state to present their new school funding formula proposal to different teachers and school administrators around Ohio. 

The lawmakers say their formula ends up accurately reflecting how much state money each school district needs. 

Jim Rowan, executive director of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, says in his 25 years this is the closest a plan has ever come to creating equity and adequacy in state school funding.

“What is the cost to educate the student to prepare them for the 21st Century? And by looking at that and developing a methodology around that I think is a much different formula than what we’ve seen in the past,” says Rowan.

But he notes that most of Ohio's large, urban school districts see little to no increase in funding. Rowan says more can still be done to improve the formula.

“But for 85% of the districts we feel like this is a great first start, now we just got to tweak the formula and figure out how we can meet the needs of the other 15% outliers,” Rowan says.

Cupp and Patterson point out that the current formula does not work for about 82% of Ohio's school districts, with a "cap limiting funding or a guarantee underpinning it."

Their plan, which ends up increasing school funding by $720 million, would need legislative approval.

Tags: 
school funding

Related Content

Lawmakers Unveil "Comprehensive, Transparent" School Funding Formula

By Mar 25, 2019
Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) watches as Rep. John Patterson (D-Ashtabula) talks about their new school funding formula.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the property-tax based funding method four times in the last 22 years. Now two lawmakers say they think they’ve finally fixed it with a new school funding formula they say is stable, customizable and transparent.

Man Who Sued State Over School Funding Optimistic About New Formula

By Mar 26, 2019

The man who filed the 1991 lawsuit that led to Ohio’s school funding system being ruled unconstitutional four times says a new funding formula from two state lawmakers is on the right track. But his optimism comes with a caveat.