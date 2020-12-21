DeWine Hints At Veto On "Stand Your Ground" Bill

  • A rack of automatic handguns on display at a gun store in northwest Columbus.
    Dan Konik

As state lawmakers return for a final week of their lame duck session, Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting he’ll veto a controversial gun bill they sent to him last week. And if he does reject the so-called Stand Your Ground bill, they may not be able to do anything about it.


In a call with reporters this weekend, DeWine said he’d have a lot more to say about the bill this week. 

"I made my position very clear that we should not be taking up bills like that when we have bills that have been in front of the legislature for a year where we have really the opportunity to directly save lives," DeWine said.

DeWine mentioned a provision aimed at stopping the sale of guns to people legally prevented from having weapons by ensuring that information is immediately entered into state and national databases. That’s part of the "Strong Ohio" bill he pushed after the Dayton mass shooting last year, which only got three hearings.

The Stand Your Ground bill didn’t pass by a veto proof majority in either chamber, and there isn’t much time for a veto override anyway. State lawmakers are likely to end the lame duck session this week.

 


 

Stand Your Ground
STRONG Ohio

Ohio Senate Passes Stand Your Ground Bill But Will Gov. DeWine Sign It?

By Dec 18, 2020
Dan Konik
Dan Konik

The Ohio Senate has given final approval to a controversial ‘Stand your ground” bill that would do away with the “duty to retreat” before using a gun in self-defense. 

House Passes 'Stand Your Ground' Bill During Late-Night Session

By Dec 18, 2020
People gather in Dayton to protest against the "Stand Your Ground" bill, 2019
Scott Cornell/Shutterstock

The controversial gun law that removes the "duty to retreat" requirement before a person can use lethal force in self-defense was passed by the Ohio House. The debate over the so-called "Stand Your Ground" law happened late into the night Thursday.

Dayton Mayor Calls For Lawmakers To Reject 'Stand Your Ground' Bill

By Dec 15, 2020
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and ballot issue supporters
Karen Kasler

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley wants lawmakers to shelve a bill that would remove restrictions for using lethal force in self-defense. The so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill, SB383, is moving its way through the legislature with the chance of passing before the month.

Coley Wants To Clarify When To Use Lethal Force In Stand Your Ground Bill

By Dec 5, 2018
Senate Government Oversight and Reform holds hearing on HB228, the "Stand Your Ground" bill.
Andy Chow

Republican senators are planning to discuss the possible changes they would like to make to HB228, the so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill which might include more specific language on when to use lethal force in self-defense situations.

DeWine Pushes For Gun Legislation In Lame Duck

By Nov 25, 2020
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling on his fellow Republicans in the legislature to pass what he sees as common sense gun regulations. But lawmakers don't have much time to act as the clock winds down on the current legislative session.