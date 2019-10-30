DeWine Hopes "Stand Your Ground" Not Part Of Compromise To Pass His Gun Violence Bill

By 7 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his STRONG Ohio plan in front of law enforcement, mental health professionals and state officials in October.
    Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his STRONG Ohio plan in front of law enforcement, mental health professionals and state officials in October.
    Daniel Konik

A quarter of the Ohio House – all Republicans – have signed on to a new “stand your ground” self-defense bill introduced last week.

That’s setting up suggestions that it could be part of a compromise to pass the gun violence plan backed by Gov. Mike DeWine following the mass shooting in Dayton.

The Stand Your Ground bill eliminates the duty to retreat before using deadly force in a public place. It’s expected that at least a dozen House Republicans are opposed to changes in gun laws, but all but one House Republican voted for the Stand Your Ground bill last year.

The bill was dramatically changed after a veto threat from then-Gov. John Kasich. He vetoed it anyway, and lawmakers overrode him. But many Republicans have wanted to try to pass it again.

DeWine's "STRONG Ohio" bill will start in the Senate, where it's expected to get a better reception tham in the House. With 24 Republicans already signed on to "Stand Your Ground", it seems possible that it could be combined with DeWine's bill to get it passed. But DeWine said he’d rather his bill be passed as is,

“We hope that it can remain intact," DeWine said. "We have confidence in the General Assembly, once they really look at it and dig down deep into what it does, will feel good about it and will pass it."

DeWine has said he supports "Stand Your Ground", but wants his bill considered as it's written.

Sponsoring Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said he wants that too, and has said in the aftermath of the Dayton shooting, he thinks introducing Stand Your Ground right now is “tone deaf”. But one of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) said, "Every single gun bill that we have needs to be looked at carefully and closely."

While Republicans may be split over "STRONG Ohio", Democrats have expressed reservations about it too.  But not one Democrat voted for "Stand Your Ground" when it was on the House floor last year.

Tags: 
"Stand Your Ground"
STRONG Ohio

Related Content

Lawmaker Reintroduces "Stand Your Ground" Self-Defense Bill

By Oct 24, 2019
Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) spoke at a pro-gun rally at the Statehouse in September.
Daniel Konik

A similar bill was introduced last year, after a veto fight with former Gov. John Kasich resulted in a stripped down version that eventually passed.

Dayton Mayor Endorses Effort To Put Background Checks For Gun Sales On Ohio Ballot

By Oct 16, 2019
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and ballot issue supporters
Karen Kasler

The group that’s collecting petition signatures to ask voters if the state should require universal background checks on gun sales says it plans to move full steam ahead. And the effort is getting a boost from the leader of Dayton where a mass shooting in August left 10 dead, including the gunman.

DeWine Stands Strong On Gun Violence Package, Even After Mixed Reviews

By Oct 11, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils his STRONG Ohio plan in front of law enforcement, mental health professionals and state officials.
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s confident his STRONG Ohio gun violence package will be enacted into law, in spite of the chilly reception he’s gotten from both Republicans and Democrats.

Ohio Lawmakers Disagree On Gun Bills

By May 22, 2019
Democrats talk about their gun bills
Jo Ingles

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Highway Patrol show 430 more people died from gun related deaths in 2017 than in car accidents.  Lawmakers have different ideas on what should be done to make Ohioans safer while insuring their constitutional rights to bear arms.